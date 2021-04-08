Ready to laugh? Comedy festival brings long list of superstars

The Byron Bay Comedy Festival has announced its 2021 program, with a long list of comedy stars coming to the area next month.

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki proves he’s more than just an incredibly knowledgeable source on all things he’s also a comedy scientist.

After presenting at schools during the day, Dr Karl will open the festival with a blistering brain-boggling set.

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki brings his comedy side to Byron Bay.

Comedy superstars Glen Robbins and Dave O’Neil have developed one of those off stage comedy friendships that comes to life on the stage.

There’s a glorious intimacy between the star of Kath and Kim and the regular star of Spicks and Specks, so join them as they record Somehow Related, their high-rating podcast featuring a special guest celebrity.

Jean Kittson.

The most popular show of 2019’s festival was Best of the Brits, so this year Dan Willis will bring the show back with brand new imports, featuring John Flynn.

Irish-born Triple J star and Rove original Dave Callan discovered he loves dancing.

Not just dancing alone but having back up.

This hairy Viking recreates classic music video clips in his smash hit show A Little Less Conversation.

Comedian Dave Callan.

Australian comedy legend Fiona O’Loughlin brings her powerful solo show An Unreliable Witness, she tells the hard story of living with addiction and how she found recovery.

Brutally honest, when it comes to story telling, Fiona is unmatched.

No one can traverse the depths of the human psyche like she can.

Fiona O'Loughlin

You can also join Fiona with comedy legend Jean Kittson at the Sunday breakfast that looks at life beyond fertility: No Eggs for Breakfast.

Hosted by Mandy Nolan. this is a chance for a BLT and a bubbly and the insight of two of the sharpest minds in Australian comedy.

Andy Saunders became a star of 2020 on The Block, and he now parodies the experience in his comedy routine.

Australian comedian Andy Saunders.

The 2021 festival will also feature slapstick and comedy workshops for children and adults, plus late night comedy highlights hosted by Mandy Nolan.

At the Byron Surf Club, May 13 to 16. Tickets and full program from byroncomedyfestival.com