Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Why Premier is right to keep border closed

25th May 2020 5:00 AM
YOUR SAY: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is right to keep the state border closed indefinitely.

By putting the wellbeing of Queenslanders first, she is ensuring that community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW and Victoria do not spread into Queensland.

Until the two major southern states get their community transmission rates under control, the Premier is well advised by the Chief Health Officer to keep the borders closed until that time.

According to infectious disease experts in the US, the COVID-19 pandemic could last for up to two years, which means it could be early 2022 before people are allowed to travel freely again.

In the meantime, we all must learn to adapt to living within our own communities, and coming together to support each other in this crucial time in modern history.

Not being an alarmist, I am just stating the obvious reality.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

