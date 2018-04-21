Re-rolled cigarette butts blamed for positive saliva test

AN ANDERGROVE woman busted driving on ice claimed she hadn't used the drug and suggested re-rolling tobacco from discarded cigarettes butts could have been her downfall.

Tanya Bennett, 41, also said she couldn't use drugs as she had her spleen taken out 21 years ago - despite a history of drug offences stretching back years.

Bennett's excuses proved unconvincing in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

She pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug (methamphetamines) was present in her system on January 18, after a warrant was issued.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Erskine said Bennett failed a saliva test just after 5.49pm.

" ... the defendant stated she had not consumed any illicit drugs in the last week. She further stated that she had no spleen and was unable to consume illicit drugs," he said.

"The defendant further stated she was at the Andergrove Tavern ... Whilst at the tavern, she stated that she took some dumpies (discarded butts) and re-rolled them so she could smoke them. The defendant stated she did not know what was contained in the dumpies."

Magistrate Damien Dwyer told Bennett she had "plenty of convictions" for someone who claimed to be drug-free.

Bennett was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $710.