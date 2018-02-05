HOUSE FIRE: Blaze caused by rats chewing through wires

QUICK action by firefighters from three brigades has saved a Clunes home after the attached garage caught fire on Friday evening.

Rural Fire Services zone manager Michael Brett said members from the Clunes and Boat Harbour brigades were called to the Ryces Drive property at 9.20pm on Friday February 2.

He said the efficient work by the fire-fighters meant the fire was under control very quickly.

"Police investigators have informed us the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical fault," Mr Brett said.

"It appears rats chewed through the wiring."

Mr Brett said the excellent work by the RFS and Fire and Rescue from Bangalow prevented the fire from spreading to the main house.

"The fire was contained to the garage area which is attached to the brick house," he said.

"Police from Lismore were in attendance as were two tankers,one each from Clunes and Boat Harbour and a Fire and Rescue from Bangalow."