Josh Hazlewood, Tim Paine score big, Steve Smith’s rare failure
Cricket

Ratings: who takes top honours for Indian demolition?

by Andrew Capel
20th Dec 2020 10:14 AM
Heading in to the first match of this Test series, all the focus was on the batting, and specifically the top of the Australian order.

 

Injury and poor form meant that at one stage Tim Paine was even a candidate to open. Just shy of three days later and that doesn't seem like such an outlandish idea after all, the skipper playing a captain's knock when others fell cheaply.

 

And regardless, Australia's bowling stocks are such that even when the batsmen fail, there are four get out of jail free cards waiting on offer, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in particular precipitating the kind of Indian collapse that can justifiably be classed as historic.

 

Check out our expert's scores below, then cast your own votes to generate your own readers' ranking:

 

 

 

 

