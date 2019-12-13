Ed Kavalee’s ‘secret’ six-pack sends fans wild

Tiff Hall shares a family photo while holidaying in Byron Bay – but fans couldn’t help but notice Ed Kavalee’s popping six-pack.

Ed Kavalee has sent fans wild after his wife shared a family snap that showed off his secretly shredded physique.

The comedian's fitness trainer wife Tiff Hall is known for her super-ripped figure, but we don't often sees photos of Kavalee's shredded abs.

In fact, back in April last year, he was mortified at the prospect of doing an interview to discuss his rig when Hall shared a topless photo of him holding their son Arnold.

Now she's done it again, only this time he's fully clothed. But a skin-tight rashie can't hide his popping abs.

Tiff Hall has confirmed her comedian husband Ed Kavalee is not wearing a padded superhero shirt. It’s the real deal. Picture: Instagram/TiffHall

On Thursday night, Hall posted a photo of herself, Kavalee and Archie in the pool at a Byron Bay resort, and her followers couldn't help but notice the radio host's jaw-dropping chest.

"Holy cow I didn't think that was Ed. I didn't recognise him without his polo," one of Hall's followers said.

"How is the rig on Ed," said another.

"Now cannot stop noticing his abs," a third commented.

Another said: "Am I the only one thinking Ed looks like a superhero?"

The photo shows Kavalee and Hall attending to Archie in the pool. While Hall's back is to the camera, Kavalee's rig is in plain sight - enough for fans to notice he works out.

"Having so much fun with my boys @elementsofbyron even though I missed the blue rashie memo," Hall captioned the snap.

However, not everyone was convinced - with some questioning if he was wearing "one of those padded tops like Batman".

For those wondering, Kavalee trains about five days a week, mainly doing boxing or weights. As Hall pointed out, ‘Look who he’s married to’. Picture: Instagram/TiffHall

"OMG does Ed have a muscle top on under that rashy?" one person asked.

Hall was quick to shut down those rumours, writing: "Padding. Look who he's married to" alongside the hashtag #coupleswhotraintogether.

"I thought the same at first then remember who his wife was haha," one fan joked.

Hall's post has been like more than 5700 times, with people still frothing over his ripped body.

"Is Ed ripped now, did I miss something?" one baffled fan asked.

For those who didn't know, the radio presenter and panellist on Network 10's Have You Been Paying Attention? works out four or five days a week, mainly doing boxing or weights training.

And he eats pretty healthily most of the time, cooking the meals on his wife's health program TiffXO.

"She has a meal plan, but I do a lot of the cooking in the house. I use her recipes to cook the food and when you see a photo of her food on Instagram, often it's me who has cooked it," he told news.com.au in April last year.

"I'm eating semi-cold dinners because she's doing a photo shoot. I'll say, 'Did you credit me for the cooking?' and she says, 'Nup!'" he joked.

Kavalee, 40 and Hall, 35, have been together for 10 years. They met in 2008 when Hall was working on Channel 7's Gladiators show and Kavalee was at Nova.

"I said, 'Can I go and interview the Angel Gladiator because she's so hot?' So we actually met when I interviewed her when she was a Gladiator, but she didn't remember meeting me," Kavalee told news.com.au in January.

Unperturbed, Kavalee arranged another encounter.

"I was doing fill-in radio and I got her to come in for an interview like three times in a row," he said.

"The third time the publicist at Channel 7 goes to me, 'It's getting a bit ridiculous that you keep asking Tiffiny in'. And Tiff turned to me and said, 'Yeah, it is ridiculous. When are you just going to ask me out?' And that's how we got together."