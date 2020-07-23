RARE GEM: Grand, heritage hotel at Ballina could be yours

Historic Ballina Manor is up for sale by expressions of interest.

ONE of Ballina's most prestigious properties is on the market.

Ballina Manor, in Norton Street, is steeped in history and has been described as an "exquisite" building by selling agents McGrath Coolangatta/Tweed Heads.

"A truly unique piece of North Coast history, Ballina Manor is a fully functioning, heritage-listed hotel that has been meticulously restored," the agents explain on their website.

The exterior of the stunning 1920s building.

"Originally utilised as the North Coast Girls College, this exquisite building is styled with period antiques, giving guests a glimpse of life in the 1920s.

"The large 1844m2 corner site is just minutes walk to Ballina's main street, and the expansive Edwardian-style building captures true 1920s grandeur."

One of the ensuites of the 12 guest bedrooms.

Ballina Manor is currently operating as an award-winning boutique hotel and restaurant.

It has 12 rooms with ensuites and balconies.

Back in the 1920s, as the North Coast Girls College, it was a prestigious girls' boarding school.

Ballina Manor has a restaurant on site.

It was bought by Rebekah and Duncan Drummond in late 2018, and at the time, they told The Northern Star it was a dream come true.

"We are excited to revive the manor so people in the community and afar can experience its rich history and beauty," she said.

"The bones of this building and business ... it's going to be a brilliant business if the right person is running it."

There has been a lot of attention to detail in the revamp of the building.

Other features of Ballina Manor include period light fittings with bespoke ceiling roses and ornate cornices, manicured gardens, a "stately" entrance and sitting room.

There is also a caretakers' home with private kitchen, living areas and courtyard.

According to realestate.com.au, the building sold for $1.85 million in November 2018, and before that, sold for $2.65 million in June 2010.

This time around, it is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on August 10.

For more information or to view the listing, visit the website.