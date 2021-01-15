Rare chance to buy village’s historic former church

The former church at Tintenbar is up for sale.

Every now and then a very special property comes onto the market, and that’s the case here with 5 Fernleigh Road, Tintenbar.

Built in 1901, the village’s historic former church is a must to inspect.

In the listing on realestate.com.au, selling agent Lois Buckett said it was a “rare opportunity to secure a historic commercial/residential property in the heart of Tintenbar village”.

Properties in Tintenbar are highly sought-after.

“Located in the picturesque hinterland of Tintenbar you will find the original church, now tea rooms, with a residence comprising of two bedrooms with a mezzanine level providing a third open bedroom,” the listing states.

An open plan living room, kitchen and mezzanine bedroom, original pressed metal ceilings, character windows and timber floors are also listed as some of the impressive features.

A commercial tenant is currently in place, the Tintenbar Teahouse, which is a family run restaurant with a passion for local food and drinks.

The Tintenbar Teahouse offers a delightful dining experience.

A liquor licence is attached to the property.

The Fernleigh Rd property ‒ which is on 1486 sqm ‒ is listed for sale at $1.1 million.

It last sold in 2002 for $301,500.

For more information, visit the website or phone Lois Buckett on 0428877399.