Rapist stepfather jailed for ‘insidious’ abuse

A brave young woman has faced her rapist stepfather in court to hear him receive a 13-year sentence for his ‘insidious’ abuse.

A brave young woman has faced her rapist stepfather in court to hear him receive a 13-year sentence for his ‘insidious’ abuse.

A VIOLENT sex offender began raping his stepdaughter after her 16th birthday and continued the "insidious" abuse for two years, a court has heard.

The physically imposing 49-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape, incest and sexual assault.

The young woman, now 22, bravely fronted court to hear her rapist stepfather be given 13 years' jail for the heinous abuse that started in 2013.

The court heard the stepfather, who initially believed the girl to be his biological daughter, drove her to Mount Coot-Tha and raped her in a car just months after her 16th birthday.

Despite her repeatedly fighting back, the man repeatedly raped and abused her at their family home, while camping at Allora and at the Archerfield speedway over the next two years.

Prosecutor Noel Needham told the court that the woman now felt totally "corrupted" and had struggled in life since the abuse.

Mr Needham also told the court that the man had a history of violence and had spent 10 years in jail for breaking into a woman's home and repeatedly raping her in 2002.

Defence barrister Malcolm Harrison told the court his client had little education, had a turbulent upbringing and that his life had steadily declined into alcoholism after the death of his father.

Judge Paul Smith labelled the offending "quite insidious" and said the young woman now had anxiety and PTSD because of his abuse.

"I think it's a very serious matter. You were clearly in a position of trust here, she was vulnerable and she was young," Judge Smith said.

"She struggles in life because of what you did to her."

Judge Smith sentenced the stepfather to 13 years' jail. - NewsRegional

*For 24/7 sexual and/or domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.