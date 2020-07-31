Rams ‘working our guts out’ to perform in NRRRL

DETERMINATION: In the NRRRL, Marist Brothers second-rower Matt Tickle, Josh Patston and Jacob Follent battle a determined Casino on Sunday July 26 at Casino. PHOTO: Christine Butcher

“WE WON in the last five minutes but it took us 78 minutes to get there.”

When Marist Brothers first grade took to the field against Casino on Sunday, both sides were determined to make their mark on after the delayed season start for the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Marist Brothers club correspondent Jake Hoban said their 16-10 win in the 78th minute took every spark of momentum the players possessed in muddy conditions.

He said it was a striking comeback after they were down 10-0 at halftime.

“We won the game by trusting our prowess and managed to win in the last five minutes,” Hoban said.

“It came about through seeing opportunities created through our grit.

“Everyone was muddy and exhausted and yet elated.

Hoban said the team rose to become “an all for one” squad.

“Our rotations and bench is just as strong as our run on,” he said.

“Everyone on the bench got equal minutes on the ground … it was a one-to-17 effort, every single player worked to get this result.”

Hoban said the outstanding work by the head coach Mark Siveright and assistant coach Jake Campbell was essential to the win.

“They have an amazing collective effectiveness,” he said.

Hoban said the extended pre-season meant “players have been working their guts out for months”.

While a dogged Casino threw everything they could at the visitors, Marist Brothers were finally too strong.

“Casino’s defence was outstanding,” Hoban said.

“Their ability to scramble and recover when we would brake the line stopped many attacking opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Marist Brothers reserves drew 24-24 with Casino while the U18s won 20-16.

Now the club is looking towards its game against Ballina at 3pm at Crozier Park, Lismore, on Saturday.

“The first week back was great to start with a win.

“We’ve a lot of work ahead before of us before we play Ballina,” Hoban said.

“Its all about developing our fitness and resilience to being comfortable when we are uncomfortable.”