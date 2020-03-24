Menu
Crime

RAM RAID: Major damage at Ballina Fair

Rebecca Fist
by
24th Mar 2020 8:55 AM
BALLINA Fair has been the target of another ram raid overnight.

A section of the shopping centre was cordoned off on Tuesday morning, while police combed through the wreckage.

Large panels of glass were shattered at the main entrance, on the ground along with a bumper bar - and the car's number plate was still attached.

Inside, a jeweller's roller door was damaged - it appears that Goldmark has been robbed.

The shopping centre is still open to customers, but some stores may be closed as police work through their investigations.

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed a crime scene has been established following a ram raid at a shopping centre in Ballina on Tuesday morning.

Ballina Fair management has been contacted for comment.

It has been three months since the most recent ram raid on Ballina Fair, where another jewellery store, Gem Array Jewellery Store, was fleeced on December 31.

In the earlier incident, the southern entry was smashed by a car early in the morning. 

The break-in forced the closure of the jewellery shop.

It reopened in January.

ballina ballina fair northern rivers business northern rivers crime ram raid
Lismore Northern Star

