Car smashes through Ballina Fair doors, into jewellery store

There has been a ram raid at Ballina Fair shopping centre.

UPDATE, 8.30am: THE jewellery business which was broken into at Ballinia Fair this morning has released a comment on social media.

"Earlier this morning the southern door at Ballina Fair was ram raided and unfortunately our store was broken into," the post said..

"Police are currently on site investigating.

"At present, we do not have access to our store, we appreciate your patience and understanding at this time."

UPDATE, 8.05am: RICHMOND Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said the ram raid at Ballina Fair occurred at 5.20am this morning.

"I can confirm we had a car ram raid and it entered the southern side of Ballina Fair, has gone into the property and smashed into a jewellers," she said.

"At the moment we have a crime scene with a forensic crew and detectives who are examining the scene.

"The detectives are examining forensic evidence."

Insp Johnston said they were also speaking with witnesses.

"If anyone has any information we urge them to call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000," she said.

"At this stage police are still assessing what was stolen."

The southern entrance of Ballina Fair had undergone a major renovation and only recently reopened to the public.

More to come.

Original story: INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a ram raid at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre early this morning.

Posting on the Ballina Fair Facebook page, management wrote: "Earlier this morning, the southern door at Ballina Fair was ram raided and Gem-Array Jewellers was broken into.

"The southern entrance to Ballina Fair currently remains closed and shops surrounding this area will be closed until further notice.

"Gem-Array Jewellers will remain closed until further notice."