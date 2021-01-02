RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

BOM has revealed the amount of rain Northern Rivers towns recorded during 2020.

MULLUMBIMBY has recorded the highest amount of rain on the Northern Rivers in 2020, according to weather data from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

The Mullumbimby weather station at Fairview Farm recorded 2328.7mm of rain for 2020, followed closely by Rosebank (Upper Coopers Creek) with 2324mm.

For many weather stations around the Northern Rivers, the biggest amounts of precipitation were recorded last year in February or December.

For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain registered in 2019 or 2018.

Detailed analysis of the data for 2020 will be released by the Bureau on its yearly Weather Report for 2020, expected to be out in coming weeks.

Byron Shire

• Cape Byron AWS: 1969.2mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2010. Its biggest month was February with 771.6mm. Total in 2019 was 766.2mm.

• Byron Bay Jacaranda Drive: 2265mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2010. Its biggest month was February with 803mm. No total recorded for 2019.

• Mullumbimby (Fairview Farm): 2328.7mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 1983. Its biggest month was February with 699.2mm. Total in 2019 was 845.9mm.

• Nashua (Wilsons River): 2036mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was February with 563mm. Total in 2018 was 1530mm.

• Rosebank (Repentance Creek): 2289mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2013. Its biggest month was February with 632mm. Total in 2019 was 881.8mm.

• Rosebank (Upper Coopers Creek): 2324mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was February with 637.8mm. Total in 2019 was 932.6mm.

Year to date rainfall totals for New South Wales/ACT.

Lismore

• Clunes (Flatley Drive): 1928.1mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was February with 612mm. Total in 2019 was 870.3mm.

• Corndale (Coopers Creek): 1665mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was February with 482mm. Total in 2019 was 742mm.

• Lismore Airport AWS: 1705mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was December with 565.6mm. Total in 2018 was 949.8mm.

• Tuncester (Leycester Creek): 1705mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was December with 565.6mm. Total in 2018 was 949.8mm.

• Nimbin (Goolmangar Creek): 1856mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was December with 604mm. Total in 2018 was 772mm.

• Nimbin (Post Office): 1564mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 2015. Its biggest month was December with 546.9mm. Total in 2018 was 1075.3.

• Rock Valley (Leycester Creek): 1567mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 2017. Its biggest month was December with 508.6mm. Total in 2019 was 632.5.

Kyogle:

• Lilian Rock (Williams Road): 1753mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 2017. Its biggest month was December with 603mm. Total in 2019 was 762mm.

• Green Pigeon (Morning View): 1769mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 2015. Its biggest month was December with 585.2mm. Total in 2019 was 795.6mm.

2020s rainfall percentages for New South Wales/ACT, relative to climatological rainfall to end of December.

Ballina

• Ballina Airport AWS: 2174mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2010. Its biggest month was February with 668mm. Total in 2019 was 971.6mm.

• McLeans Ridges (Lascott Drive): 1018mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2017. Its biggest month was February with 506.2mm. Total in 2019 was 459.3mm.

Richmond Valley

• Evans Head RAAF Bombing Range AWS: 1985mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 1999. Its biggest month was February with 444mm. Total in 2019 was 861.6.

• New Italy (Vineyard Haven): 1808mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 2017. Its biggest month was February with 515.3mm. Total in 2019 was 694.7.

Note: Locations not listed, such as Casino Airport, Kyogle, Coraki or Bentley, for instance, did not record total rainfall data for 2020.