Raining on 30th anniversary car show parade

NOOSA did its best to mimic an English summer's day for the Noosa Beach Classic Car Show, with torrential downpours saturating the event as it celebrated all things British.

Cars from the Old Country were out in force as a host of Rolls Royces, Minis, Rileys, Land Rovers and Jaguars copped a belting from the weather.

Tewantin recorded nearly 17mm between 9am and 2pm yesterday. Due to the weather, entries and crowds were well down on previous years.

Chairman of the Classic Car Show Committee, Dave Dunwoody, heaped praise on these who showed their cars, volunteered on the day and spectated at the show.

"We expected 270 cars from the pre-registrations, and we got just under 200 due to the rain, the one thing we couldn't control,” Dave said.

With gate takings down an estimated 70 per cent over last year, the rain proved painfully untimely for both the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club - the Show is its biggest fundraiser of the year - and the charities it supports.

Judging of the cars still went ahead as planned, as did trophy presentations. "The judges worked in the rain to find the right cars which was a huge effort as everyone was saturated,” Dave said.

Big winners included Jed Varn's 1919 Essex which was awarded the Marque of the Show as best British; People's Choice was Trevor Jones' 1962 MG 'A' and Best in Show was Ross Woodfield's 1982 Chevrolet Corvette.

As Noosa, the show cars, owners and spectators dry out, all can hope for sunnier skies next year when the featured marque will be All American.

Classic Mini Cooper S probably stayed drier at the mid-winter Rally Monte Carlo. Iain Curry

A lovely lineup of classic Rileys on waterlogged grass. Iain Curry

British Jaguars enjoy typically British weather. Iain Curry

The large turnout of hugely valuable split-screen VW Kombis. Iain Curry

This 1959 Chevy Apache is Oceanview Pools Noosa's work vehicle. Iain Curry

The classic American section cops a soaking at the Noosa Classic Car Show. Iain Curry