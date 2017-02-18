36°
Rainbow club shines at Gold Coast regatta

18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:30 AM
Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club at the Gold Coast's Broadwater regatta.
Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club at the Gold Coast's Broadwater regatta. Contributed

Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club was one of three northern NSW teams that raced at the Gold Coast's Broadwater regatta.

In blistering conditions, this significant starter to the 2017 dragon boat regatta calendar attracted 22 clubs, from as far away as the Sunshine Coast and Grafton.

Rainbow Dragons raced in the hotly contested Women's 10s division against 15 other teams and won all their heats and placed 4th in the finals.

Their Mixed 20s team with 3 men and 17 women performed strongly, too. They were up against other crews with 10 men and 10 women so they managed a respectable 3rd place, in both their heats.

Meanwhile back at their Lake Ainsworth base, Rainbow Dragons started 2017 with demanding training for the Broadwater regatta; getting a new (second hand) boat back in working order to make a fleet of three boats; individualised motivational technique development by the Club's experienced coaches; and planning for their annual Come and Try day.

This Sunday 19 February, Rainbow Dragons welcomes potential new members of all ages and abilities, to get on the water and learn about dragon boating. It's about becoming and keeping fit, making new friends and having fun.

Dragon boating offers the extra colour to group training with fun on the water, an amazing workout environment and being part of a great team.

"Come and Try" is 9am Sunday 19 February, Sport & Recreation boat shed via Camp Drew Rd, Lake Ainsworth. Contact: Monica 0408 776 171

Topics:  broadwater dragon boat gold coast rainbow region dragon boat club regatta your saturday

TEAMS battled it out in blistering heat at the first dragon boat race of 2017.





