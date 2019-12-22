Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Rain on the horizon for Qld firefighters

by Robyn Wuth
22nd Dec 2019 9:08 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS face another day of severe danger across parts of Queensland before conditions ease heading into Christmas week.

More than 60 fires are burning within containment lines across the state as crews continue backburning operations.

Fears the catastrophic fire conditions experienced in southern states would push into Queensland have eased.

However severe conditions are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Upper Flinders region.

"Our weather conditions will predominantly be driven by the warm conditions and the dry air sitting over the top of Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The hot conditions are expected to continue, but rain could be on the way for Christmas.

"Mercifully for many as we head into next week our chances of getting some showers, particularly around the southeast of Queensland, is increasing.

"That means the fire dangers are slowing, decreasing as we move into next week, so thankfully we will not be seeing the conditions NSW is experiencing."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity One of the RFS fundraiser shows is sold out and one online auctions is going red hot: guess which one …

        One for the history books as new coach appointed

        premium_icon One for the history books as new coach appointed

        News “It says a lot about the game itself"

        PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

        News FUTURE water polo stars converged on Alstonville for a tri-series tournament...

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.