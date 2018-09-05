Rain misses most of drought-stricken NSW

SOME of NSW's hardest-hit drought regions have missed out on some much needed wet weather after Sydney and coastal areas copped a burst of rain.

It comes after the state recorded its eighth-driest winter on record with rainfall 54 per cent below average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Newcastle and the far north received a bulk of the rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday, with Ballina receiving nearly 80mm and Broadmeadow 70mm in 24 hours.

Despite persistent showers, Sydney only got 11mm on Monday.

Meteorologist Craig Ryan said other areas, including Armidale and Tamworth, recorded similarly low totals.

"It's certainly not in the far western areas, unfortunately," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"We have seen helpful totals in the 10-20mm range for the northern tablelands, it's not breaking any droughts but it's certainly helpful." Showers are expected to continue later in the week, mostly along the mid north coast and northern rivers.

Total rainfall across NSW was just 53.1mm for winter 2018, almost half the average.

Parts of the western districts received their lowest winter rainfall on record, while the state recorded its driest January to August period since 1965.-AAP