‘Rain event’ to slam both coasts

A low pressure system and upper trough are in cahoots to bring rain to much of the east coast an inland areas later in the week.

A low pressure system and upper trough are in cahoots to bring rain to much of the east coast an inland areas later in the week.

MUCH of the country is due to some warm and sunny weather for the next few days.

But forecasters are urging us to enjoy it while we can before conditions change with a return to more unsettled conditions.

"Rain and storm events are on the way for the east and west," Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said on Monday.

In Sydney that could be mean the city will receive almost half a month's rain in three days. Northern parts of New South Wales could be even more sodden.

Brisbane, Perth and Canberra could also be in line for heavy downpours as the week continues.

The opposite is the case up in the Top End where around least 1000 hectares south of Darwin were burnt out yesterday. Fire warnings are in place for parts of the Northern Territory and northern Queensland.

"Across the last week we saw some pretty wild thunderstorms across NSW and Queensland. There won't be quite as many supercells in the coming week but there will still be a fair bit of rain in the east and west," Mr Sharpe said.

A low pressure system and upper trough are in cahoots to bring rain to much of the east coast an inland areas later in the week. Picture: Sky News Weather.

NEW SOUTH WALES

A low pressure system is currently pushing into South Australia which should weaken on Tuesday.

"But then it will start strengthening again on Wednesday and, particularly, Thursday," Mr Sharpe said.

"That's because we have an upper level trough moving in from Western Australia and catching up to this system.

"It will really build into NSW on Thursday and as the upper trough moves pretty much on top of the low pressure system there could be areas of rain right across eastern parts of NSW."

Mr Sharpe said rainfall could be widespread on the east coast and in some inland areas from east of Melbourne all the way up to Brisbane with some thunderstorms embedded in the system.

"As we move into Friday there's a chance we'll see a low pressure system developing close to the coast and there could be some powerful winds associated with that," he said.

After a sunny and pleasant few days around 25mm of rain could fall in Sydney from Thursday until Saturday, a hefty proportion of the 55mm average moisture for the city during October.

Temperatures will range from 23C earlier in the week to around 19C with the showers.

Heading up the coast things are wetter still with Nambucca Heads forecast to register around 35mm in the gauge, while the more than 10mm in Moree will be welcome.

Southern Western Australia could see some heavy downpours.

REST OF THE STATES

Canberra could see around 8mm of rain on Thursday, likely its wettest day of the event. The highest temperatures are likely on Tuesday peaking at 24C before dipping to a maximum of 16C on Thursday.

Beginning on Thursday, Brisbane could turn wet with sporadic showers bringing around 20mm of rain. Temperatures are likely to stick around the mid-twenties all week.

The wet conditions are also making their presence felt in Western Australia.

"In the west, we could also have a rain and storm event but a little more in terms of rainfall and a little less in the way of severe thunderstorms," said Mr Sharpe.

The wettest day in Perth is looking like Thursday with temperatures around the 22-23C mark all week. Sporadic thunderstorms are possibly from Tuesday until Thursday.

Heading south, it will be soggier in Albany with up to 30mm falling during the week with Thursday and Friday good days to take an umbrella out with you.

Elsewhere it will be relatively dry. Adelaide could see some spits and spots earlier in the week giving way to sun and patchy cloud with temperatures fluctuating around 20C.

For Melbourne, expect 23-24C at the beginning of the week but just 16C on Thursday. Some showers on Wednesday.

Hobart could see some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that it will be cloudy with some sun and the mercury in the high teens. That's aside from Thursday when it will struggle to break 14C.

In the tropical north of Queensland, things are very different. Residents of the small town of Irvinebank have been told to leave their homes as a bushfire burning for two weeks bears down on the community of more than 300.

The fire, which started on September 17, burned a home and sheds in nearby Walsh River on Sunday afternoon, Queensland Fire Service said on Monday reported AAP.

Darwin will be 33-34C and sunny. There is a fire weather warning in place for Darwin and Katherine as a firm ridge of high pressure over eastern Australia directs a fresh and gusty, warm to hot and dry easterly flow across the Top End.