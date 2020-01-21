Raid your stationary drawer for a great cause

Gayle Doe with some of the school kids in Vanuatu.

EVERYBODY has accidentally 'borrowed' a pen from time to time, so why not make up for it by 'lending' it to someone who needs it.

Two years ago Gayle and Vic Doe took more than 140kg of stationary to a school in the Pacific Islands and in March they will be repeating the trip, this time aiming to cram over 200kg in their luggage.

The Yamba Rotary volunteers are already sorting donated stationary into individual packs, containing enough essentials to get one child through the school year.

"It is just simple stuff, pens pencils, exercise books," Yamba Rotary director of community events Gayle Doe said.

"Stuff that really doesn't cost a lot of money for Australians but for the Pacific Islanders it can cost a lot."

Heading off on March 7, Ms Doe said there were a variety of ways people could help with their initiative, either by donating full packs, money or single items.

"My spare room had turned into a stationary warehouse," she said.

"A lot of people are donating the packs already done because we have a list of what goes in them.

"If people are just doing their shopping and want to throw a couple of exercise books or a ruler in and then donate that to us we will make it into a pack ready for a student."

Ms Doe said the much of the stationary would go to a school in Port Vila which had recently been destroyed by flooding.

Rotary were helping to rebuild the school itself and Yamba Rotary were providing the little essentials for the children and Ms Doe was looking forward to it.

"We are pretty confident that we can beat 200kg of equipment this year and we also have quite a few presents we are going to take over for the kids."

"There was a fabulous response last time. They were so excited and pleased to receive these items."

A completed pack consists of 10 exercise books, a packet of blue and red pens, a packet of coloured pencils, a packet of lead pencils, one ruler, one rubber, one sharpener and a pencil case.

To donate contact yambarotaryevents@gmail.com and donations can be made up until February 28.