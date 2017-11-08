Raft of good ideas for prawn festival

PRAWN FESTIVAL: Ballina Junior Chamber of Commerce members (from left) Sofia Spina-Crummy, Ruby de Plater, Lucas Carter and Jamaika Smith get in some practice for Saturday's raft-building competition with help from Courtney Dunlop of Bunnings and Ballina's Prawn.

PRAWN FESTIVAL: Ballina Junior Chamber of Commerce members (from left) Sofia Spina-Crummy, Ruby de Plater, Lucas Carter and Jamaika Smith get in some practice for Saturday's raft-building competition with help from Courtney Dunlop of Bunnings and Ballina's Prawn. Graham Broadhead

THE youth in the Ballina Junior Chamber of Commerce have a clear goal in this year's raft-building competition to be held as part of this weekend's Ballina Prawn Festival.

And that is for their raft to stay afloat.

The junior chamber has taken part in the competition each year of the festival, but last year its raft didn't make it around the course in the Richmond River.

The crew of six - three girls and a boy who will be building the raft from supplied materials and the boy and the girl who will sail the craft - have been busy coming up with ideas on construction.

The Ballina Prawn Festival will be held at Missingham Park in the seaside town on Saturday.

The event is put on by the Ballina Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the features of the family day are:

Prawn-shelling competition:

The first of three heats starts at 10.30am and the final will be held at 4pm.

Boat parade:

At 10.45am, fishing trawlers, local boats and a fleet of assorted floating craft looking their finest will cruise along the Richmond River.

Sandcastle building competition:

This event starts on the riverside beach at the festival site at 11.30am.

Raft Race: the raft race, which honours the arrival of the Las Balsas raft expedition from Ecuador to Ballina in 1973, will be held from 3pm, but those who have entered the competition will start building their rafts from 11.15am.

Fireworks: The fireworks display will be held at 8.30pm.

Entertainment: Busby Marou is the headline act for the festival, and the duo will play from 8.45pm.