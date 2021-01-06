Massive national anthem shake-up proposed

Support for an alternative Australian anthem is growing with a new version reportedly being backed by rugby league star Latrell Mitchell.

The Indigenous NRL player previously criticised the singing of the current national anthem at the Aussies' Rugby Championship, even though it was performed partly in the Eora language, saying that the words of the anthem should be changed.

Mitchell now appears to be endorsing a new version of Advance Australia Fair partly written by legendary Australian singer Judith Durham of The Seekers, which changes the lyrics to be more inclusive.

Durham first performed the new anthem in 2009 and it includes lyrics such as "Australia, let us stand as one, upon this sacred land".

It is gaining support after being posted on the Instagram page of Clothing the Gap this week.

Indigenous Australian actress, director and writer Leah Purcell, as well as Indigenous star of Married at First Sight Telv Williams, have thrown their support behind the new version, commenting their approval.

"This is amazing. This needs to be our national anthem!!! Thank you brother," Purcell wrote in the comments section.

Williams simply posted "perfect".

Mitchell also shared the anthem to his Instagram stories, the Daily Mail reported.

Durham has campaigned for a number of years for her version to be adopted. It was written with Indigenous singer and songwriters Kutcha Edwards and Lou Bennett, as well as author Camilla Chance and Woodford Folk Festival president Bill Hauritz.

A performance of the anthem by Edwards during the KAGE Team of Life theatre production has been posted on the Dulwich Centre's website.

"Would you like this revised anthem to become our Australian official anthem?," the centre asks.

"If so, we welcome your involvement in having this version sung and performed in your local community. No matter how small your action we'd then like to hear about it."

The push comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on New Year's Eve that the second line of Australia's anthem would be changed from "For we are young and free" to "For we are one and free".

The national anthem has been the subject of protest for years, with Mitchell refusing to sing during 2019's State of Origin series along with other Blues teammates, and more players refusing to sing this year.

SUGGESTED NEW ANTHEM LYRICS

Australia, celebrate as one, with peace and harmony.

Our precious water, soil and sun, grant life for you and me.

Our land abounds in nature's gifts to love, respect and share,

And honouring the Dreaming, advance Australia fair.

With joyful hearts then let us sing, advance Australia fair.

Australia, let us stand as one, upon this sacred land.

A new day dawns, we're moving on to trust and understand.

Combine our ancient history and cultures everywhere,

To bond together for all time, advance Australia fair.

With joyful hearts then let us sing, advance Australia fair.

Australia, let us strive as one, to work with willing hands.

Our Southern Cross will guide us on, as friends with other lands.

While we embrace tomorrow's world with courage, truth and care,

And all our actions prove the words, advance Australia fair,

With joyful hearts then let us sing, advance Australia fair.

And when this special land of ours is in our children's care,

From shore to shore forever more, advance Australia fair.

With joyful hearts then let us sing, advance . . Australia . . fair.

