Racy see-through ‘bra’ causes stir

This is taking the crop top to a revealing new level.

Online fashion chain Pretty Little Thing is selling a see-through, sleeved knitted bra that barely covers the wearer's breasts.

The British-based fast fashion site, known for selling affordable copies of high-end trends, is certainly known for its skimpy designs, but even the "chocolate crochet crop top" is more revealing than usual.

The £8 ($A14) garment - available to shoppers worldwide - is completely sheer except for knitted panels fit for the costume department of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Completely see-through! Picture: Supplied

The top is available on Pretty Little Thing for $14. Picture: Supplied

Even the model is flashing a serious case of under-boob while wearing the "crochet fabric with a cropped length and short sleeves", as the site's description states.

The Sun called the outfit as "barely-there" and "teeny-tiny", with the design making it "almost entirely see-through".

But despite the impractical fit, Pretty Little Thing shoppers seemed to like the top - described as being made of fabric that is "100% acrylic".

Shoppers described the crochet bra-top as "sexy" and "fit for a holiday" under a social media post of the outfit.

It's unclear whether the model is wearing a pair of skin-coloured nipple pasties or whether part of her anatomy has been airbrushed out in the accompanying look book image.

UK-based Pretty Little Thing - owned by the Boohoo Group and which operates in Australia, the US and England, among other markets - counts Khloe Kardashian and singer Ashanti among its past collaborators.

For those daring enough to wear the knitted bra, it is stocked in sizes small, medium and large, and available in four colours: chocolate, white, black and taupe.

Pretty Little Thing has previously raised eyebrows for selling everything from underboob bikinis and glitter suspenders, to a pair of mesh "chaps".

BRAND'S VIRAL FAILS

It's not the first time PLT have hit the headlines over their outfits, with customers regularly sharing humorous examples of expectation vs reality.

Back in April, another Brit shared an image of a black dress she bought on the site, comparing it to a "bin bag".

Niamh O'Donnell had ordered $372 worth of goodies from the online fashion retailer, but a photo of her in the "black satin v bar drape bodycon dress", which sells for $46, wasn't exactly what she wanted.

"When the PrettyLittleThing order doesn't quite meet expectations," Niamh, a trainee accountant, captioned the snap.

It’s not the first time items from PrettyLittleThing have gone viral for being an absolute disaster. Picture: Twitter/ Niamh O'Donnell

Niamh said: "I looked like someone should have put me in the nearest bin. It was a bad design and a bad fit which resulted in the world's worst combination."

Just last month a 20-year-old from the UK ordered a slinky new body-con bikini only to be left brutally disappointed when she found the sizing was completely out.

After slipping into the skimpy swimmers, Lydia Ramsey discovered the hard way the top wasn't designed for women with boobs and took to Twitter to air her frustrations.

Never buying a bikini from @OfficialPLT again, sizing is not right 😂😡 pic.twitter.com/9hYyxOLlAW — Lydia (@Lydiaramsey__) June 16, 2019

She tweeted: "Never buying a bikini from @OfficialPLT again, sizing is not right.

"This is two sizes bigger than my actual size."

The Brit captioned the image along with a side-by-side snap of her wearing the top compared to the e-tailer's model, and boy, do they look different.

Poor Lydia is squished into the size 16 bikini top but her assets spill out of the strappy design at the sides and bottom, giving off a serious amount of "underboob".

While the "underboob" trend is firmly in fashion at the moment, it's definitely not what Lydia was going for - and it caused a stir online.

Her tweet has been liked hundreds of times, with one person saying: "Cannot believe this!"

Someone else said: "Happens to me every time and I even size up three sizes for bikini tops."

Another added: "Dead. Your norks still manage to look decent tho cudos for that."

Others couldn't contain their laughter, deeming the shopping fail "hilarious".