Racy review trend sweeping YouTube

YOUTUBE has seen many strange trends over the years but sex robot reviews has to be one of the most bizarre.

Unboxing and review videos of the human-sized sex toys are accumulating on the website, which is well known for things like gadget reviews and reveals.

The Sex Doll Channel has several videos about sex doll unboxing, each with hundreds of thousands or over a millions of views.

One of them is called "WM 161cm B cup Doll Unboxing" and features a presenter explaining the "best" way to unbox a sex doll to avoid back injuries.

He explains that lifting the legs first is "standard procedure".

He then stands up on the bed where the box is and puts his elbows to his knees to support his back as he lifts the doll out of the box.

The dolls appear to be quite heavy and are often sent without their heads attached.

The fairly disturbing video continues with the presenter showing every aspect of the dolls body and showing off its different wigs.

Many of the dolls are available for purchase online to be shipped right to your door. Picture: YouTube/The Sex Doll Channel

Another video called "Sex Stuff | A.I. Sex Doll Review" features sex educator Zoe Ligon.

She meets a male doll that's capable of answering questions like "What is your favourite food?" and "Can I kiss you?"

She then tests out the doll called Henry and seems fairly impressed, although did note that without heat it felt like kissing a cold unresponsive body.

Ligon also notes that sex dolls can cost tens of thousands of pounds and are quite heavy.

She concludes: "The world might be burning but at least there is beautiful sex dolls in it."

YouTube is filled with sex doll reviews and unboxing videos.

A lot of the comments under the videos appear to be positive but some users make derogatory and offensive comments about women while others are outraged by the whole concept.

One user commented underneath the "WM 161cm B cup Doll Unboxing" video "Feminists keep reporting you? I'm not surprised."

To which The Sex Doll Channel replied: "It's terrible. It will probably really hurt my income for a while but it's OK.

"I'm not going to let some losers keep us from spreading the truth. Thanks for watching!"

Another wrote: "This creeps me out, I'd have a heart attack if I'd see this one in my house + is sick."

The videos go into specific details on the craftsmanship of the dolls.

Most of the YouTube videos have a warning which reads: "This video may be inappropriate for some users."

There is the also the added precaution that you have to click a button to say you wish to proceed before you can view the content.

