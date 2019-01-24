Menu
Rescue team searches river after car found submerged

Caitlan Charles
Rae Wilson
by and
24th Jan 2019 6:16 PM | Updated: 7:21 PM

A HELICOPTER has been hovering over the Pioneer River this afternoon as authorities conduct a search for a possible missing person.

Queensland Police have confirmed the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service has been searching after a submerged car was reported about 1.30pm. 

People in the Mackay Crime Watch group on Facebook had already suspected the search was related to earlier reports of a car in the river.

"This is in the pioneer river where u can driver down past the motorbike track behind canelands," one poster suggested when the below photo was published.

 "Looks like the back of caneland...." another agreed.

The helicopter has been flying over the river behind Caneland Central. 

"Someone has said that is what the helicopter is out looking for. Any truth to that? It keeps going up and down river," one poster said.

Queensland Police confirmed at 6pm a search was still underway to determine whether the car's owner made it to safety.

helicopter pioneer river racq cq rescue search
