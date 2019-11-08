Racing premiere a bushfire fundraiser

STARS: Christian Bale and Matt Damon start in Ford v Ferrari, an action, biographic drama film by James Mangold.

A PREMIERE movie night of Ford v Ferrari will be held next week in aid of the Rappville Bushfire Fund at Ballina Fair Cinemas.

The event will be held on Thursday, Movember 14, from 6pm (film starts 6.30pm).

Enjoy drinks and nibbles for $15, plus participate in a raffle of a car battery donated by Alstonville Discount Batteries.

Ford v Ferrari is titled in other countries Le Mans 66, so that will tell you this is not about car racing, but it's about car racing in the 1960s.

The film tells the story of an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Shelby and Miles were tasked by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca with the mission of building the Ford GT40, a new racing car with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari racing team in France.

In early stages of the film's production, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were cast in the starring roles, but those plans fell through.

Director James Mangold was hired in February 2018, Matt Damon (as Carrol Shelby), Christian Bale (as Ken Miles), and the rest of the cast joined later on last year.

Filming began in July 2018 in California and lasted a little over two months.

According to Matt Damon, Christian Bale had to lose seventy pounds before filming began.

Bale had previously gained a lot of weight for his role in Vice (2018) and had about seven months to lose it all and then some, to play the lean race car driver, Ken Miles.

Damon inquired of Bale how he managed to lose all the weight, to which Bale replied that he simply didn't eat.

Damon said he was impressed by Bale's monk-like discipline.

This is the first of a number of upcoming racing-themed films.

In order to recreate the Le Mans circuit as it existed in the 1960s, the scenes taking place on the race track had to be shot in five different locations.

This proved a challenge in terms of continuity, as not only the cars had to be correctly placed for each shot, but the weather had to be consistent as well.

Digital special effects were critical in fixing a variety of continuity errors, some of which were as simple as adjusting clocks to the right time.

Christian Bale was originally set to play Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's Enzo Ferrari (set to premiere in 2020), but dropped out to due concerns he had regarding getting the proper weight in time for the movie. Ferrari will be played instead by Hugh Jackman.

In cinemas this Thursday, rated M.