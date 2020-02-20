Race car carrier, emergency crews on scene

EMERGENCY services are attending a car carrier on fire near Woodenbong.

Initial reports state the vehicle is on fire on Summerland Way at Mount Lindesay Rd, east of Woodenbong.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman confirmed crews were on the scene of an incident.

Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said an RFS crew was on the scene, along with Fire and Rescue NSW to help contain a fire which started in a car carrier-type vehicle which is transporting a race car and ethanol fuel.

He said crews were helping to contain the incident.

The roads have been closed in both directions and northbound from Hildebrands Rd.

More information to come.