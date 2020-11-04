Ray Warren says quitting as the voice of rugby league “would be like cutting off my right arm”, but the veteran broadcaster has made a huge statement.

Cameron Smith is not the only retirement speculation story in rugby league.

The man whose broadcasting career is as legendary as Smith's playing achievements is undecided if this year's State or Origin series will be his last.

The great Ray Warren told your columnist before Wednesday night's game: "To give it away would be like cutting off my right arm."

After 55 years of calling sport and becoming the voice of the game and rugby league's version of Richie Benaud, Rabs says the Storm-Panthers grand final could have been his last decider.

Ray Warren’s time holding the binoculars could be winding down. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I'm going to sit back, relax and enjoy Christmas and January and then make a decision," he says.

"It might have been my last grand final the other week, I honestly don't know.

"If I'd announced before the game I wouldn't have got through it. I get very emotional when I think about it.

"It's hard to imagine what it would be like without broadcasting sport. It's been five-and-a-half decades. I've never really treated it as a job. It's more like a toy or a novelty. I've been really fortunate."

Warren made it to Adelaide for the big game despite his fear of flying.

Like at most major companies in these tough times, business class air travel is banned at Channel 9.

Unless your name is Ray Warren.

The doyen of rugby league broadcasting is the network's only employee who flew to Adelaide in business class.

In the old days Gus, Joey, King Wally and the rest of the team would be up in the pointy end with him.

"I hate it (flying)," he said, "I really hate it … but what can you do.

"It's one part of the job I won't miss when it's time to give it away."

Originally published as Rabs' call on future sends scare through NRL fans