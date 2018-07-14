Rabbitohs make it nine straight with win over Bulldogs

The Rabbitohs' George Burgess gets tackled on Saturday by Danny Fualalo and Josh Jackson of the Bulldogs. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

A MASTERCLASS by Adam Reynolds and a Robert Jennings hat-trick of tries has guided South Sydney to a 24-6 NRL win over Canterbury, the Rabbitohs' ninth straight victory.

Rabbitohs No.7 Reynolds gave a reminder of his class with a superlative kicking display as well as scoring one try and having a hand in another two for the premiership favourites.

Winger Jennings underlined his status as one of the competition's best finishers, his three-try haul taking his season tally to 16 and rovisionally moving him to the top league's try-scoring list.

Coach Anthony Seibold has transformed the Rabbitohs into a premiership force this season and with seven games remaining they look bona fide contenders.

In a promising omen for the Rabbitohs, on the seven occasions they have previously won nine straight in a season they have gone on to be crowned premiers on six occasions.

In 1989 they won 12 straight but fell one game short of the grand final at the hands of eventual premiers the Canberra Raiders.

South Sydney's record winning streak in a season stands at 15, set in 1932.

Robert Jennings races over for another hat-trick. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

The Rabbitohs were guilty of some uncharacteristic errors in the first half. Angus Crichton blew a golden opportunity with a wayward pass that Cody Walker put down cold with his side on the attack.

They finally clicked into gear when a towering Reynolds bomb caused the Bulldogs to turn it over and Jennings scored off a left-hand shift.

And when Damien Cook scythed through the defensive line from dummy-half, the Rabbitohs went 70m to score through Reynolds to make it 12-2 at half-time.

Reynolds' fingerprints were once again all over the Rabbitohs' third try when he deftly grubber-kicked for Jennings.

It took a back-handed basketball pass from Will Hopoate to Reimis Smith to get the home side on the board for the first time.

The Dogs were plucky in the first half, getting over the line on three occasions only to be held up.

And with 14 minutes remaining a desperate strip from Sam Burgess on Jeremy Marshall-King once again denied the Bulldogs.

The Rabbitohs completed the rout when Jennings grabbed his treble -- the third time he has scored three or more tries in a game this season.

The results leaves the Bulldogs anchored in 15th spot with just four wins for the season.

- AAP