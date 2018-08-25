Rabbitohs go down to giant-killing Canberra Raiders

The Raiders' Nick Cotric scores the final try against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Rohan Thomson/AAP

THE Canberra Raiders have continued their giant-killing run by putting a huge hole in South Sydney's minor premiership hopes with an inspired 24-12 victory.

Six days after upsetting the Sydney Roosters, the Raiders overcame a 12-0 deficit to overrun the Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium on Saturday and secure their 10th win of the NRL season.

Anthony Seibold's men dominated the opening 25 minutes, their defence standing firm to hold out the powerful Raiders attack and look every bit a premiership contender.

But the turning point was South's Jason Clark being sin-binned for a professional foul after 53 minutes, with Raiders centre Michael Oldfield running in his second try almost immediately.

The visitors never really recovered as the Raiders rode a wave of momentum to continue their late-season resurgence.

Canberra had a couple more attacking moves while having a man advantage, but they didn't hit the front until veteran Sia Soliola crossed with 16 minutes to go.

Star winger Nick Cotric sealed the upset by scoring a brilliant individual try with eight minutes left, and halfback Sam Williams converted.

It wasn't the try-fest many expected from a game between the two best attacking teams in the competition, with the Rabbitohs going into half-time leading 12-4.

After being on the end of some heartbreaking defeats during the past two year, the Raiders' end to the season will give supporters hope for a return to finals football in 2019.

A positive for the Rabbitohs was Greg Inglis's outstanding return after two months on the sidelines with a broken hand. He scored a try midway through the first half.

