Quiz: Are you as smart as soldiers?

A series of brain teasers outlines what it takes to be in the armed forces.

A series of brain teasers outlines what it takes to be in the armed forces.

Do you have what it takes to be a soldier?

The British Army Challenge Book aims to show the mental gymnastics that our brave boys and girls have to perform in the field.

It includes more than 100 brain teasers and puzzles.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith says: "We need people who think logically and solve puzzles."

See if you measure up by tackling the eight puzzles here.

1. WORK OUT THE SHADOWS

Field-craft is the collective name for the tactical techniques used by soldiers to survive and operate in proximity with the enemy.

It involves the methods of movement, camouflage and self-discipline necessary for soldiers to remain unseen and undetected on the battlefield.

Can you work out which of the shadows is being cast by the radio mast?

Army Quiz questions.

2. REFLECT THE WORDS

You have taken cover underneath a rocky outcrop when you hear a vehicle approaching.

From your position, you cannot see the vehicle.

However, a pool of water in front of you shows a reflection of the truck, including these reflected words on the water's surface. What does it say?

Army Quiz questions.

3. REARRANGE THE LETTERS

The ability to think quickly is a critical survival skill. How do you respond under pressure?

Rearrange the letters in this circle to find as many words as you can.

Every word must use letter in the centre, plus two or more other letters - but you cannot use any individual letter more than once in a single word. One possible word uses every letter.

Can you find 30 words in five minutes? There are more than 60 to be found.

Army Quiz questions.

4. DESCEND THE LADDER

Descend the ladder a step at a time, changing one letter each time to make a new word until it says BEDS.

Allow two minutes to complete the puzzle.

Army Quiz questions.

5. MEMORISE THE IMAGES

Attention to detail can mean life or death. These eight images are items you have packed in your kitbag.

After an expedition, one item is missing. Memorise the images then see below for further instruction.

Army Quiz questions.

Now cover the image

Which item is missing from this list? Sleeping bag, rope, map, waterproof jacket, boots, tent, helmet.

6. UNSCRAMBLE THE WORDS

The words below are all anagrams of unit sizes within the army.

They each have one extra letter added to them, which when added together across all eight anagrams spell out a further unit size.

Can you unscramble the words, find the extra letters and reveal the hidden unit?

ABRIDGED

PORTUGAL BITE

VALIANT BOT

TIGER MINE

NOSY CAMP

IRON QUADS

NOT A LOOP

PROTON

7. WORK OUT THE OCCUPATIONS

The following are all occupations within the army, but they have had letters found in the word "army" removed.

For example, "march" would become "ch", since the "a", "r" and "m" would be taken out.

Can you work out what each of the following nine occupations are?

Nuse

Bickle

Dog hndle

Dive

Gudsn

ine

usicin

Office

Ptoope

8. COMPLETE THE PUZZLE

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith said: "In the British Army, problem-solving is an essential skill."

Army Quiz questions from the British Army Challenge Book.

ANSWERS

1. E

2. MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES

3. advent, advert, and, anted, ardent, averted, dare, darn, dart, date, daunt, dean, dear, deer, den, denature, dent, deter, due, duet, dun, dune, duvet, earned, end, endear, endue, endure, evade, natured, neared, need, nerved, nude, ranted, rated, raved, ravened, read, red, reed, rend, rented, rude, rued, tared, teared, teed, tend, tender, tenured, trade, tread, treed, trend, trued, tundra, tuned, turned, under, unread, urned, vaunted, vend, vented, ventured, verdant and adventure.

4. ARMY, ARMS, AIMS, AIDS, BIDS, BEDS.

5. Compass.

6. Brigade, Battlegroup, Battalion, Regiment, Company, Squadron, Platoon, Troop and Division.

7. Army Nurse, Bricklayer, Dog Handler, Driver, Guardsman, Mariner, Musician, Officer, Paratrooper.

8. See picture below.

The final question solved in the above figure.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission