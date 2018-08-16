Massive queues for $100 million Powerball

AUSTRALIANS are queing up for a chance to win today’s life-changing $100 million Powerball draw.

One-in-three people are expected to buy a ticket for the enormous prize which is the biggest jackpot ever offered in the Australian game's history.

"Ahead of this historic draw, we're expecting outlets and online to be increasingly busy leading up to the draw close time of 7.30pm," The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said.

Dozens queue for a ticket to the $100 million Powerball at Southgate. Picture: David Caird

Queues build for tickets to the $100 million jackpot. Picture: David Caird

"If you're planning on getting an entry, get in early," he said.

"If one single entry takes home the entire $100 million division one pool, it would be the largest individual Australian lottery prize ever won," Mr Hart explained.

Grandparents from Hervey Bay in Queensland hold the current record for the biggest win in the country.

The pair won $70 million in January 2016.

"Before their life-changing windfall the winners confessed to never having won anything more than a chook raffle," Mr Hart said.

Don’t forget to get your tickets early for a chance to win the $100m prize.

It comes after the mysterious Victorian winner of $55 million came forward to claim their prize months after the numbers were announced.

But for those who missed out on that lucky ticket and want to be in with a chance, here are some tips on the best ticket to get.

QUICKPICK

Two-thirds of last financial year's division one Powerball wins were from QuickPick entries - a type of entry where the numbers are randomly generated by the lottery terminal.

SYNDICATE

If you're close with work colleagues, family and friends you can pool your money and get a syndicate ticket. You can buy a share in a bigger entry that gives you all more chances to win. Any prizes are shared around the members of the syndicate.

POWERHIT

One-in-five division one winning entries for Powerball last financial year were PowerHits entries - a type of entry where the all-important Powerball number is guaranteed. In order to win division one, you need that number.

Last financial year, 18 Powerball division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $249 million.

The $100 million Powerball draw will take place tomorrow.

