Question Bach couple didn’t answer

Bachelorette Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley finished a day of media appearances yesterday with a live interview on The Project.

During the interview the couple spoke about all the stuff you would expect, such as what nicknames they had used before the finale to keep their romance a secret (Ali called Taite "a couple of musical notes, because he sung to my soul"), but there was one question they didn't appear keen on answering.

As the interview began to wrap up, Gorgi Coglan revealed she and winner Taite had something in common.

"Taite before we go I have to say I'm a huge fan because you're from Ballarat, how good is the Rat?" Coglan asked.

There was plenty of awkward laughter when the couple were quizzed about having kids. Picture: Channel 10



"The Rat is a great place to raise kids, what do you think?"

"We have talked about that haven't we?" Ali replied, looking at Taite.

"Yeah we have, it's um," a nervous Taite added before just trailing off into silence.

The awkward exchange wasn't lost on Waleed Aly, who quipped: "But no conclusion clearly?"

But still the pair couldn't manage a reply, dissolving into awkward laughter as the rest of the panel appeared stunned.

"This is amazing," comedian Dave Thornton remarked.

Hosts Waleed Aly and Gorgi Coglan were left stunned by the live TV moment. Picture: Channel 10

Despite the topic of kids still being a touchy subject for the couple, Taite admitted they had discussed him moving to Adelaide for Ali.

"Yeah for sure, I've travelled around my whole life and moved for work, why wouldn't I move for a woman?" he said.

Taite's unwillingness to commit to Ali's timeline (which is to get engaged within a year, have kids in three), nearly saw the couple split for good during The Bachelorette finale.

Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley after the finale of Bachelorette. Picture: Channel 10

During their final single date together, Taite revealed he wouldn't follow Ali's plan, in contrast with runner-up Todd King who had assured her he was ready to be a father.

"The only think that scares me is your timeline," Taite had told Ali. "I can't commit to that."

Despite this Ali still chose Taite, tearfully telling him she was "willing to risk the hopes and dreams I came here with because I'm so in love with you".