A man has been charged by police for breaching hotel quarantine after he allegedly left his hotel room via a window to buy food.
Queenslander leaves hotel quarantine ‘to get food’

18th Aug 2020 3:16 PM
Police have charged a 36-year-old man after he was caught breaching hotel quarantine in Hobart.

The man, who arrived from Queensland on Monday, was directed to quarantine in government provided accommodation for 14 days.

This morning security staff at the hotel informed police that the man had illegally left his room through a window.

CCTV footage allegedly showed he had left late last night, and again this morning, to purchase food from a nearby outlet.

Tasmania Police said there was no evidence that any members of the community were put at risk during the breach.

Police arrested the man this morning and charged him with two counts of failing to comply with lawful requirement or direction of an emergency management worker.

He is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Non-compliance with COVID-19 requirements can be reported here.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au

