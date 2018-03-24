Tropical Cyclone Nora to reach category four

Cyclone Nora forming over Northern Australia while Cyclone Marcus is heading south parallel to the WA coast. Picture: Earth Nullschool

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has held a Queensland Disaster Management Committee meeting this afternoon as Tropical Cyclone Nora approachs the Queensland coast.

The weather bureau said conditions are still likely to intensify the cyclone to a severe category three system overnight.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has warned residents between Thursday Island and the Northern Territory border to prepare for damaging weather over the weekend.

Tropical Cyclone Nora has strengthened to a category two system and is forecast to become a category four storm before it makes landfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone was "undergoing rapid intensification", and has warned that "very destructive winds" with gusts up to 170kmh may develop in some areas over the weekend.

The system is also taking a more southeasterly track, the Bureau says, which would bring it more in line with the western coast of Cape York.

The low north of Nhulunbuy, in the Arafura Sea, formed as Tropical Cyclone Nora by 5am and was category two by 10am.

It is expected to become a category three system by 1am on Saturday, before reaching category four strength 24 hours later.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the slow-moving system was about 260km north of Nhulunbuy at 10am and tracking east. It's expected to shift southeast today before reaching category three. It's moving at 4kmh.

"Tropical Cyclone Nora is currently moving slowly eastwards but will begin a more south-easterly path during today and Saturday into the Gulf of Carpentaria, the BoM said in a statement at 10am.

"The system has intensified to Category two today and is expected to reach Category three in the next 24 hours.

"By Sunday, the tropical cyclone will most likely be located over the southern Gulf of Carpentaria. A coastal crossing anywhere along the Western Cape York Peninsula south of Weipa during Saturday or Sunday is possible."

The BoM said the warning zone was Elcho Island to Cape Shield, including Nhulunbuy and Pormpuraaw to Thursday Island, including Weipa.

Recorded winds near the centre of the tropical low were 65km per hour by 5am today, with wind gusts up to 95km per hour.

The BoM have warned for gales with gusts may develop up to 110km per hour for coastal areas between Elcho Island and Cape Shield, including Nhulunbuy today, and between Thursday Island and Pormpuraaw, including Weipa, tonight.

"Destructive winds" with gusts up to 150kmh may develop in coastal areas between Thursday Island and Pormpuraaw, including Weipa, early Saturday if the Tropical Cyclone takes a more easterly track than forecast.

"Very destructive winds" with gusts greater than 170kmh may develop between Mapoon and Pormpuraaw, including Weipa later on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Torres Strait and Cape York over the coming days, which the bureau warns could lead to flash flooding.

Abnormally high tides may develop in areas between the Torres Strait and Karumba with large waves in foreshore areas.

The bureau has urged people between Gilbert River Mouth and Thursday Island (including Weipa and Mornington Island) to consider what action to take if the cyclone threat increases and to listen to regular updates.

Wild weather is expected across the north of the state in the wake of predicted cyclone Nora, while rain is forecast for the rest of Queensland. Picture: Luke Marsden.

BoM Queensland state manager Bruce Gunn last night said the cyclone would bring gale-force winds and possible coastal inundation.

"At this stage the low is forecast to track into the Gulf of Carpentaria where environmental conditions are favourable for further intensification during the weekend or early next week," he said before Nora formed.

"Tropical cyclones in the Gulf are notoriously difficult to forecast due to the interaction of sea and land, and we are urging the public stay tuned for the latest official warnings from the bureau and follow the advice of local emergency services."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said resources are ready to be deployed in the far north if they're needed.

"Strike teams made up of technical rescue firefighters with specialised swift-water capability, SES volunteers, Emergency Management Coordinators and senior officers are being established," she said.

"These crews will have the ability to fly into any area requiring assistance within four hours of being notified and will be self-sustaining for 48 hours."

She advised residents in the warning area to ensure their gutters were clear and to remove loose items from outside and furniture that could be picked up by the wind.

Member for Cook Cynthia Lui offered advice for locals, and urged them to get prepared.

"If you are in these areas, make sure you take the time in the next day or two to pack an emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, your valuables and any regular medication in case you need to relocate," Ms Carroll said.

"Ensure you have local emergency contacts in your phone and check local council websites for information about where you can access emergency assistance or shelter if it is required.

"Talk to your neighbours and make sure they are making the necessary preparations as well," she said.

The southeast will see its heaviest rain today and tomorrow, before it eases on Saturday with just a 60 per cent chance of a shower, and temperatures in the high 20s.

In the north, there's the chance of showers in Townsville this afternoon, with a top of 31C. Mackay will reach 29C and Cairns 30C.

The highest chance of rain and storms for the region will be over the weekend, with a top of 28C both days in Mackay and Townsville, while Cairns will have a top of 29C.

Inland, Longreach is expecting showers on Friday and Saturday, with tops in the low 30s clearing on Sunday, while in Mount Isa, showers are most likely on Sunday with temperatures in mid 30s.

Longreach has possible thunderstorms forecast for the rest of the day with a top of 34C, and Mount Isa has a 30 per cent chance of storms and a top of 35C.

In Birdsville, rainfall is most likely today and Friday with a 70 per cent chance of showers, and a forecast top of 37C today.

Next week, the wet weather is expected to ease, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the east of the state along the coast.

The formation of Tropical Cyclone Nora comes after Cyclone Marcus struck Darwin earlier in the week.

If you require SES assistance call 132 500. In a life threatening emergency, always call triple-0 (000)