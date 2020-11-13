Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Queensland Rail’s Origin meme war goes off track

by Thomas Morgan
13th Nov 2020 4:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Rail fired the first shot, but Sydney Trains has had the last laugh after a meme war erupted between interstate train companies this week over, of all things, State of Origin.

The Maroons-supporting train company sent out an alert to its Facebook followers before Game Two on Wednesday, telling southerners their service would be cancelled due to water over the tracks.

"Trains in NSW are set to be cancelled tonight due to flooding from all the NSW supporter's tears," QR posted on its page.

Following New South Wales' decisive victory later that evening, rival company Sydney Trains weren't going to pass up an opportunity to rub it in.

letterspromo

 

Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek
Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek "service update." Picture: Facebook.

"Hey Queensland Rail - you can report your missing #StateOfOrigin team by visiting (Sydney Trains Lost Property)," the operator posted.

Let's hope no one at QR was paid overtime to do the company's social media that day.

Originally published as Queensland Rail's Origin meme war goes off track

Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.
Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.
memes queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOB VACANCY: Senior council staffer resigns after a year

        Premium Content JOB VACANCY: Senior council staffer resigns after a year

        News IT'S been a tumultuous time for Lismore council with issues over rates, COVID-19, fires, staff and councillors quitting

        Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        Premium Content Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        News A NEW plan has been released to “help breathe new life into the heart of the...

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes

        Court hears teen assault hearing may run out of time

        Premium Content Court hears teen assault hearing may run out of time

        Crime A NORTHERN Rivers police officer has been defending a charge of common assault...