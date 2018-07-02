Menu
Daly Cherry-Evans is back with the Maroons.
Rugby League

Origin: Maroons’ shake-up ends DCE’s 1111-day exile

by Staff writers
2nd Jul 2018 9:55 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM

IT'S official. Daly Cherry-Evans is back in the State of Origin arena.

The Manly captain has been named at halfback for Queensland for game three, ousting Ben Hunt who is pushed to the bench.

Billy Slater has been confirmed as captain of the side in place of the injured Greg Inglis, while Corey Oates comes onto a wing and Dane Gagai replaces Inglis at centre.

Tim Glasby comes into the team on the bench and Dylan Napa is 18th man.

 

 

QUEENSLAND MAROONS TEAM

 

1. Billy Slater (c)

2. Valentine Holmes

3. Dane Gagai

4. Will Chambers

5. Corey Oates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Jai Arrow

9. Andrew McCullough

10. Josh Papalii

11. Gavin Cooper

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Josh McGuire

14. Ben Hunt

15. Jarrod Wallace

16. Coen Hess

17. Tim Glasby

18. Dylan Napa

