Menu
Login
Shane Purssell Akehurst has admitted he tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him.
Shane Purssell Akehurst has admitted he tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him.
News

Dad pleads guilty to torturing and killing toddler son

by Warren Barnsley, AAP
7th Jan 2019 7:30 PM

A Queensland father has admitted to torturing his one-year-old son for four months before killing him.

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter after his son Corby Mitchell died in hospital in March 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to a torture charge stemming from a series of assaults on the toddler from November 2014.

Shane Purssell Akehurst
Shane Purssell Akehurst

Corby was flown to hospital from their home at Kin Kin, near Gympie, with critical injuries, before dying two days later.

Akehurst was originally charged with grievous bodily harm and five counts of assault, with his charges later upgraded to murder and torture.

The court heard on Monday prosecutors had dropped the murder charge for the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Akehurst was remanded in custody until his sentencing in Brisbane Supreme Court at a later date.

Corby Akehurst was killed in 2015.
Corby Akehurst was killed in 2015.
editors picks murder queensland son torture

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners