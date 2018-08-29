Queensland first adds more glitter to strip

MISS World Australia has been given a Queensland makeover.

The beauty pageant's national final is being held in the state for the first time, beginning on the Gold Coast today, and will include a trip to Movie World and a sports challenge against the Gold Coast Titans.

The contest, which will see one winner fast-tracked to the top 10, was organised by loved-up couple Courtney Thorpe - event MC and former Miss World Australia - and Titans prop Jarrod Wallace.

Gold Coast locals Brooke Hanson and Ashy Bines will judge the event with current titleholder Esma Voloder.

Queensland has a strong history in the pageant, winning four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016, and are poised to perform strongly this week.

Miss World Australia Queensland finalists (from left) Aliandra Calabrese, Alison Williams, Samara Welbourne, Yasmin Ildes and Taylah Cannon. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Of the 30 national finalists 10 are from Queensland, including the top four Variety fundraisers. Samara Welbourne, 18, leads the pack on $21,052 while newcomer Taylah Cannon, 23, the third best fundraiser, is a favourite on international pageant forums.

"I made a new year's resolution to do something out of my comfort zone every day… to find where my purpose lies and it led me to Miss World," Cannon said.

Welbourne and Cannon are among the six Queensland finalists taking part in the pageant for the first time this year.

La'Ace de Vries, last year's second runner up, has also returned for another shot at the crown.

Two women will be fast-tracked to the top 10 today in the talent and modelling categories. The crowning ceremony will take place at Palazzo Versace on Friday night.

The winner will represent Australia in China in December.