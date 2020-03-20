Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Div 1 bowls: Belmont v Ocean Grove
Div 1 bowls: Belmont v Ocean Grove
Business

Queensland clubs on 'brink of disaster'

by Thomas Morgan
20th Mar 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VITAL community clubs employing over 22,000 people are on the "brink of disaster" and need urgent assistance from state and local governments, according to the sector's peak body.

Clubs Queensland chief executive Doug Flockhart said yesterday that organisations across the state were in the "fight of their lives" and urged the State Government other councils to follow Brisbane City Council to offer rent abatements.

It comes as clubs across the state suffer the effects of the new social distancing rules for non-essential gatherings.

"The trading conditions announced today by the Federal Government to contain COVID-19 are going to push already strapped clubs to the brink of disaster," Mr Flockhart said.

Clubs across Queensland are struggling. Picture: Stephen Harman
Clubs across Queensland are struggling. Picture: Stephen Harman

Mr Flockhart said many clubs would try to trade through the crisis but needed action s.

"We are calling on our local and State government, wherever possible, to partner with our industry to keep community clubs open and our 22,000 employees in jobs," he said.

"Rent abatements will help us to get through these uncertain times."

Originally published as Queensland clubs on 'brink of disaster'

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

clubs queensland coronavirus editors picks social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Balllina

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Balllina

        News NSW Health is urging "close contacts" to monitor for symptoms.

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October

        Hair-raising experience raises $1500 for charity

        premium_icon Hair-raising experience raises $1500 for charity

        News A 10-year-old boy has raised a whopping $1500 for the Leukaemia Foundation through...

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute