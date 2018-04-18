Queen likely to endorse Charles for top job

Queen Elizabeth II will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Thursday. It is expected to be her last CHOGM. Picture: James Whatling / MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Thursday. It is expected to be her last CHOGM. Picture: James Whatling / MEGA

THE Queen is expected to urge leaders to allow Prince Charles to replace her as head of the Commonwealth.

The ageing monarch, who turns 92 on Saturday, will host a dinner at Buckingham Palace for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Thursday.

Leaders are expected to discuss the Queen's succession at a retreat at Windsor Castle on Friday. The Queen could suggest Prince Charles is the man for the job in a speech before the retreat.

The Queen is not giving up her throne but this is expected to be her last CHOGM. Unlike the monarchy, heading the Commonwealth is not hereditary.

Asked about the issue, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said it had been speculated there would be talks.

"I cannot confirm that this will be raised as an issue at the Leader's Summit," Ms Bishop said on Tuesday in London.

"Obviously it's been discussed by parties because The Queen is hosting this summit and I don't think London will host another CHOGM for 20 years.

Prince Charles talks to guests during the Commonwealth Big Lunch at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London on Tuesday, on the second day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Picture: AFP/John Stillwell

"I know she is an extraordinary woman but it would be remarkable outcome to host a CHOGM again.

"So it's obviously a discussion that people are having.

"Australia's position has been longstanding; it's a bipartisan position and it is we would support the continuation of the British monarch as the head of the Commonwealth Heads of Government.

"Having the Queen preside over this CHOGM I think has meant renewed interest and regeneration in the Commonwealth.

"I think that's a tribute to Her Majesty."