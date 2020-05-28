Pubs say they want 100 patrons in weeks

The Queensland Hotel Association is pushing for the number of people allowed in pubs to jump from 10 to 100.

The Queensland Hotel Association is pushing for the number of people allowed in pubs to jump from 10 to 100.

Queensland pubs and clubs want more than 100 people in venues from mid-June under a game-changing proposal to get the industry moving again.

From June 12, just 20 people will be permitted in venues when the state moves to the second phase of peeling back restrictions.

However, industry leaders have joined forces to create a coronavirus safety plan that includes RSL's and function centres, Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan said.

It was submitted to Queensland Health last week, with a response expected in days.

Venue patronage would be set at a quarter of the licensed capacity, allowing larger businesses to cater for more than 100 patrons.

There would only be table service for diners and drinkers, patrons could only mingle with the group they arrived with or arranged to meet, and they would have to provide at least one person's contact details.

Mr Hogan said hospitality workers would undergo specific safety training to ensure hygiene practices are at the same standard across the industry.

"You need patrons to pay the bills and we are going to need more staff because it's table service, so we need to maximise patron numbers," Mr Hogan told AAP.

Pub owner Jaz Mooney, left, and Paul Fraser from CBRE at the Grand Central Hotel in Brisbane,

He is hoping the industry can avoid a limit on the maximum number of patrons because of its impact on business, whereas a ratio creates an even playing field no matter the size of the venue.

"As soon as you give a number that kills many of the venues," Mr Hogan added.

Dan Nipperness, acting chief executive of Clubs Queensland, said staff should not be included within patronage restrictions.

"It wouldn't make sense," Mr Nipperness said.

Originally published as QLD pubs want 100 patrons by mid June