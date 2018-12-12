QLD National Parks reopen after catastrophic fires

Hundreds of thousands of hectares of National Park land are estimated to have been burned across the state in last months catastrophic bush fires.

NATIONAL Parks across Queensland have started to reopen following severe bushfires that destroyed thousands of hectares across the state.

Following more than 100 bushfires burning across the state in November, over 40 parks and forests have now reopened, including Byfield National Park and State Forest.

Visiting Carnarvon National Park on Tuesday, Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch thanked Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services and emergency services for their work during the fires.

Carnarvon National Park, which is still closed to the public due to three uncontrolled and inaccessible fires still burning, has seen an estimated 24,000 hectares burned by the fire.

As well as land, a toilet block and board walk were also lost in the fire.

Ms Enoch said the State Government would now be focussing on rehabilitation and restoration of areas impacted by the fires.

"Some landscapes will recover in both the short and longer-term depending on the type of vegetation that was affected," she said.

"Eucalypt woodlands and forests in wetter regions will generally recover quickly once sufficient rainfall is received."

There are still 32 fires currently burning in National Parks and protected areas cross the state.