Queensland police officers will enjoy a cash boost and an extra two weeks' leave in recognition for "going above and beyond" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the deal was struck after negotiations with the State Government, according to The Courier-Mail.

The cash incentive is a one-off $1250 payment that is estimated to cost the State Government $14-15 million.

Mr Leavers said police were the ones on the frontline during the pandemic.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers announces COVID-19 leave and one-off cash payment for members. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

"We are the ones working on the borders. We are the ones doing the compliance. We are the ones keeping the public safe," he said.

The deal follows the State Government's announcement of a year-long wage freeze for all of the state's public servants.

Mr Leavers said that in addition to the cash bonus, union members would receive a period of two weeks' leave classified as "COVID-19 leave" in the coming weeks.

In March the government also awarded 107,000 of its workforce similar payments of the same amount of $1250, which had amounted to more than $130m.

Teachers and nurses were among those state government workers to receive bonuses.

Originally published as Qld cops get $1250 cash bonus