Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The QantasLink DHC-8 400 Series aircraft, with 74 economy seats.
The QantasLink DHC-8 400 Series aircraft, with 74 economy seats.
News

Qantas ready to land in Ballina for first time in 15 years

Javier Encalada
30th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE flying kangaroo will return over Ballina's skies from Wednesday, July 1, after a 15-year hiatus.

As travel restrictions start to ease across the country, Qantas and Jetstar will increase their domestic and regional flying for June and July.

QantasLink will be offering four return flights a week between Ballina and Sydney, while Jetstar will upgrade from two to four flights a week to Sydney and three to Melbourne.

The QantasLink DHC-8 400 Series aircraft, with 74 economy seats, will touch down on the runway at 12.35pm with the returning flight to Sydney departing at 1.15pm.

 

The QantasLink DHC-8 400 Series aircraft.
The QantasLink DHC-8 400 Series aircraft.

 

The service was originally announced to start on March 29.

It is a highly anticipated return - it's been 15 years since Qantas flew into Ballina airport.

The new plans mean a change of aircraft.

Originally, the company had announced the flights would be operated by a 50-seat propeller-driven Bombardier Dash 8 Q300 aircraft.

Now the route will be serviced by the DHC-8 400 Series aircraft.

The change means that former Ballina resident Kate Eales will not be able to pilot the first flight into Ballina, as originally expected.

Born and bred in Ballina, Kate attended Southern Cross K-12 School and, soon after finishing, told her mum she wanted to be a pilot.

Unfortunately, Qantas confirmed yesterday the change of aircraft mean that Ms Eales will not be the pilot to land on the local tarmac.

 

SPECIAL BOND: Ballina's Cath Eales, with pilot daughter Kate.
SPECIAL BOND: Ballina's Cath Eales, with pilot daughter Kate.

From Ballina, Fly Pelican is offering flights to Newcastle and Sydney (via Newcastle and direct), and Canberra.

Rex Airlines is offering direct flights to Sydney.

Virgin has not yet resumed flights to and from Ballina.

ballina ballina byron gateway airport qantas
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Masks could become mandatory

    Masks could become mandatory
    • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades for more than 100 social housing dwellings

        premium_icon Upgrades for more than 100 social housing dwellings

        News THE work will be part of a $47 million program being rolled out across the state.

        'DAILY MIRACLE': Local pollies pay tribute to Northern Star

        premium_icon 'DAILY MIRACLE': Local pollies pay tribute to Northern Star

        News North Coast politicians have their say on the last print editions.

        Missing man found, police thank community for help

        Missing man found, police thank community for help

        News 21-year-old was on a road trip to Byron Bay, but returned to Sydney

        HEARTFELT: Northern Rivers mayors wish newsroom all the best

        premium_icon HEARTFELT: Northern Rivers mayors wish newsroom all the best

        News Northern Rivers mayors have their say on the end of the Northern Star newspaper...