Qantas outbreak forces 100 into quarantine

Adelaide Airport has been hit with coronavirus, with SA Health confirming six Qantas baggage handlers have tested positive for the illness.

South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier said more than 100 Qantas workers that had come into contact with the same areas were also in isolation.

The six baggage handlers are among the 32 new cases confirmed in South Australia in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 337.

Dr Spurrier said the group of six had only recently been identified.

"We're advising Qantas on the deep clean they'll need to undertake…we're currently talking to Qantas about risk mitigation and there'll be a significant number of staff who will need to go into quarantine."

Dr Spurrier said it was a serious situation and SA Health was working with Qantas to ensure there were no disruption to flights.

Passengers on the last flight into Adelaide Airport before the South Australian borders were shut in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"If you have come off a flight today or in the past 24 hours, it may be worth giving your bags a wipe over and also monitoring yourself for symptoms," she said.

Despite coronavirus "normally spread by human to human contact", Dr Spurrier said the science was still being done how exactly the virus spread.

"Just be aware that this is in an issue, don't panic but if you develop symptoms we would look at testing you," she said.