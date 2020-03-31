Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
qantas
qantas
Travel

Qantas outbreak forces 100 into quarantine

31st Mar 2020 5:21 PM

Adelaide Airport has been hit with coronavirus, with SA Health confirming six Qantas baggage handlers have tested positive for the illness.

South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier said more than 100 Qantas workers that had come into contact with the same areas were also in isolation.

The six baggage handlers are among the 32 new cases confirmed in South Australia in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 337.

coronaviruspromo

Dr Spurrier said the group of six had only recently been identified.

"We're advising Qantas on the deep clean they'll need to undertake…we're currently talking to Qantas about risk mitigation and there'll be a significant number of staff who will need to go into quarantine."

Dr Spurrier said it was a serious situation and SA Health was working with Qantas to ensure there were no disruption to flights.

Passengers on the last flight into Adelaide Airport before the South Australian borders were shut in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Passengers on the last flight into Adelaide Airport before the South Australian borders were shut in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"If you have come off a flight today or in the past 24 hours, it may be worth giving your bags a wipe over and also monitoring yourself for symptoms," she said.

Despite coronavirus "normally spread by human to human contact", Dr Spurrier said the science was still being done how exactly the virus spread.

"Just be aware that this is in an issue, don't panic but if you develop symptoms we would look at testing you," she said.

More Stories

adelaide baggage handlers coronavirus covid-19 qantas south australia travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Extra powers and 24/7 hours for NSW pharmacists

        premium_icon Extra powers and 24/7 hours for NSW pharmacists

        News Pharmacists in NSW can now give medicines without a prescription and stay open 24/7.

        ‘Most devastating bushfire season’ in NSW history is over

        premium_icon ‘Most devastating bushfire season’ in NSW history is over

        News The season had been unprecedented in terms of conditions, loss of lives and...

        Australia Post is bringing medicine to your mailbox

        premium_icon Australia Post is bringing medicine to your mailbox

        News Posties and Pharmacy Guild of Australia have joined forces

        6 ways to prevent crime spike during pandemic

        premium_icon 6 ways to prevent crime spike during pandemic

        News Many people will be doing it tough amid the coronavirus