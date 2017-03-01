Colossal carpet python devours possum whole

Supplied by Simone and Michelle Hunjak News Corp Australia

AFTER a walk along the Byron Bay Lighthouse track on Sunday, Michelle Hunjak and her sister Simone stood awe struck at the scene in front of them.

It wasn't the stunning beach view that held them captivated.

Before them, hanging from a tree they had walked under on their hike, was a carpet snake - its mouth firmly wrapped around the body of a ringtail possum.

A python eating a possum at Byron Bay. Contributed

Ms Hunjak, from Sydney, said they were a little taken aback by the sight: "Well it was very unexpected obviously because we just walked under that tree on a path leading up to the light house and on the way back it was hanging down."

"It was awesome to be able to witness Mother Nature at its finest.

"We weren't scared at all, more intrigued and awe struck."

Ms Hunjak said they watched for about 15 minutes, along with a growing crowd, but had to leave before the snake finished its meal.

While it's not unusual for a python to tackle an animal of this size, it is amazing to see the terrific photos taken by Ms Hunjak.