Putting your breast foot forward

SEA OF PINK: 845 people took part in last year's Mother's Day Classic in Ballina, which saw the route turn a sea of pink.

THIS year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Women in Super "Mother's Day Classic”.

Sunday, May 14 will see Australia's largest breast cancer research fundraiser kick off with monies raised going directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

More than 105,000 people participated in last year's event in 97 locations, raising $3 million.

The Ballina event alone has raised just shy of $50,000 since it commenced in 2013.

There are more than 60,000 people living with breast cancer in Australia today with research indicating that in 2020 more than 17,200 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

That is an average of 47 women every day.

Mortality is predicted to continuously decline in fact five year survival rates for women diagnosed with breast cancer have been increasing over the past 20 years and now stand at almost 90% of those diagnosed.

Increased survival has been attributed to earlier detection of breast cancer through regular mammograms and improved treatment outcomes which is why research funding is so vital.

Although rare, breast cancer can also affect men, accounting for 1% of cases.

Approximately 140 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia each year.

The Mother's Day Classic fun run / walk will take place at Missingham Bridge Amphitheatre this Sunday.

Online registration is recommended and will close at midnight tonight (Wednesday 10 May) - at www.mothersdayclassic.com.au.

On-the-day registrations will be open from 8-8:45am with the walk/run commencing at 9am.

Coffee & water will once again be available to purchase; our four-legged canine friends are welcome to participate for a gold coin donation and there will be great prizes on offer for best dressed and in the "Mother of a Raffle”.

"The Mother's Day Classic is about coming together as a community,” Ballina MDC Organiser, Jo Parker said.

"Whether you walk, run, cheer or volunteer, you're helping to fund essential research into the prevention, detection, treatment and cure of breast cancer.”