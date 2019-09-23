Menu
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed
family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News AREAS of the Northern Rivers are heading into high fire danger periods in the coming days, so what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru