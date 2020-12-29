Pusey’s alleged horror act with ‘noose’

Eastern Freeway crash Porsche driver Richard Pusey is back behind bars after allegedly placing a noose around a woman’s neck. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Eastern Freeway crash Porsche driver Richard Pusey is back behind bars after allegedly placing a noose around a woman’s neck. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Porsche driver Richard Pusey is accused of putting a noose around a woman's neck and imprisoning her against her will.

The 42-year-old mortgage broker is back behind bars after being hit with eight charges while on bail for offences relating to the horror Eastern Freeway crash on April 22 that killed four police officers.

Court documents reveal what allegedly happened before police stormed his apartment in the middle of the night on Sunday, resulting in a slew of fresh criminal charges and his bail being revoked.

Mr Pusey is accused of unlawfully imprisoning a woman and holding her against her will.

Police allege he threatened to kill the woman.

He placed a noose around her neck, "placing her in danger of serious injury", police allege.

The man has also been charged with assault.

Police allege he sent "abusive and derogatory text messages and made phone calls" that were "menacing" over the three-day period leading up to his arrest.

Richard Pusey arrives at his Fitzroy home after being released from prison on bail in October. He is back behind bars after police stormed his apartment on Sunday night. Picture: Ian Currie

The remaining charges are committing an offence while on bail and two counts of not complying with bail conditions.

He had been ordered to present himself at the door to police whenever they arrived at his home during his curfew hours as a condition of being allowed to live in the community while awaiting trial.

The court documents do not specify if the woman was Mr Pusey's wife or another woman.

Police were called to Mr Pusey's apartment on Sunday night where they were forced to break in through the garage roller door to gain entry.

Mr Pusey was allegedly "ranting" and "raving" on the rooftop and blasting loud music, neighbours told NCA Newswire.

One neighbour said Mr Pusey started "blasting" loud dance music about 9pm.

Richard Pusey is facing eight charges after police attended his apartment on Sunday night.

He said he thought it was about midnight that he heard loud shouting and discovered Mr Pusey was "ranting" on the rooftop of his apartment.

"If I remember correctly, he was saying: 'You broke her heart'," he said.

"Oh, he was raving. It would go soft for a little bit and then it would get loud again."

The neighbour said it was the first time he had heard Mr Pusey ranting on his rooftop.

But he said the apartment was known to locals due to frequent loud music playing at all hours.

There also seemed to be multi-coloured flashing disco lights installed in the "beautiful" apartment.

"The issue the neighbourhood has is that he plays what I'd describe as dance music really loud and sometimes late at night," the neighbour said.

He said he had been forced to purchase noise-cancelling headphones for a family member specifically because of the loud music playing in Mr Pusey's apartment at late hours while they were trying to sleep.

Footage allegedly shows Richard Pusey on the roof of his home during a standoff with police on Sunday night. Picture: Nine News

"It's increased recently," he said.

"It was quiet for a while, and in the last three weeks or something it seems to have ramped up.

"All the neighbours want is peace and quiet and to live without disturbance."

Footage of the incident allegedly shows Mr Pusey yelling from the roof as red and blue emergency lights illuminate the street.

Officers were called to the Fitzroy property after reports of yelling and windows being smashed, a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"Responding officers held concerns for the welfare of those involved after it was reported people could be heard yelling and windows were being smashed," she said.

"The resident of the home was contacted by police but did not provide access to the property.

"Police cordoned off the area, and critical incident response team officers negotiated with the man before he surrendered to police without incident."

A woman was also home at the time but was not injured and is assisting police with their investigation, Victoria Police said.

Richard Pusey photographed after being released on bail in October. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Mr Pusey was found on the roof and taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment.

Lawyer Chris McLennan told NCA NewsWire on Monday morning his client was "lucid" and "seemed to be OK".

On Monday morning, the entry to the mortgage broker's house had been blocked off with wooden boards.

The metal door where police forced their way in was bent and buckled, and shutters had been pulled down on all six street-facing windows.

Police executed a search warrant overnight and remained at the scene until about 10am on Monday.

Mr Pusey did not apply for bail when he briefly faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday evening.

He appeared via video link from police custody.

His lawyer told the court he should see a doctor "as a precaution".

He had been released on bail on October 16 before being locked up again on Monday, due to face trial for a string of charges relating to the April 22 Eastern Freeway crash that killed four Victoria Police officers.

Truck driver Mohinder Singh ploughed into the officers after they had pulled over Mr Pusey for allegedly speeding.

Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Victoria Police

Singh veered into the emergency lane where they had stopped Mr Pusey, who was allegedly in grassland urinating away from the road when the crash occurred.

Mr Pusey's charges include the rarely used offence of outraging public decency, brought because the Porsche driver allegedly filmed and taunted Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she died.

Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were also killed in the tragedy.

Singh pleaded guilty this month to 10 counts in relation to the fatal crash, including four charges of culpable driving causing death.

Singh, who hadn't slept and was on an ice bender, told police he had seen a witch in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Singh faces a pre-sentence plea hearing in March.

Emergency services work at the scene of the horror collision that killed four police officers on the Eastern Freeway in Kew the day after the April 22 crash. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Mr Pusey is also charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, possess a drug of dependence, reckless conduct endangering death, and minor offences in relation to the Eastern Freeway crash.

The eight fresh charges relating to the Sunday night incident will next appear in court on January 15.

Originally published as Pusey's alleged horror act with 'noose'