Pure bred dwarf bunny stolen from pet store

POLICE are searching for two teenage girls who may be able to provide information about the theft of a rabbit at Ballina.

On July 13 a pure bred grey male Netherlands dwarf rabbit was stolen from a pet store in Ballina, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Two females described as Caucasian and about 13-years-old were seen acting suspiciously near the bunny just before it went missing, snr const Henderson said.

"Hopefully these offenders are living on burrowed time; if you know where the bunny is please contact Ballina Police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000,” snr const Henderson said.

Police reference is E64840703.